Limerick gave themselves breathing room in their fight against the drop thanks to a one-nil win over Bohemians at the Markets Field.

A Rodrigo Tosi penalty was enough to clinch the three points, though Limerick were indebted to their goalkeeper Brendan Clarke, who saved Georgie Poynton's first-half spot-kick o keep the hosts' lead intact.

Goal-starved Limerick opted for more firepower, pairing top goalscorer Tosi with latest import Peter Berki up top. One notable change was captain Shane Duggan being dropped. Bastien Hery and Lee-J made up their two-man midfield.

Bohs were forced into changes with the suspensions of both Oscar Brennan and Paddy Kavanagh. They, along with Dinny Corcoran exited the side that fell to Finn Harps in the FAI Cup.

The game started at an electric pace with the hosts desperate for points. Neil McDonald’s been in charge of the Blues for a full series of games – with his first coming in a 2-1 win in Dalymount Park. After the opening stages, he would have been confident of a similar result.

A clever piece of improvisation from Stephen Kenny gave Ogbene a chance. The former Cork City winger scooped the ball between Rob Cornwall and Warren O’Hora – before the 20-year-old striker raced clear. Going one-on-one with Supple, the Bohs ‘keeper got down well to deny him.

Two minutes later, Ogbene had another golden opportunity after good link-up in midfield. New signing Peter Berki teed up the speedster, but a poor touch took him wide. Supple was once again out wide to get a block on his goalbound effort.

However, the hosts would not be denied a third time in a row. Stephen Kenny broke free down the right and his early cross caught a young Gypsies centre half partnership by surprise.

Tosi tried to break free of a challenge from Rob Cornwall, but was dragged to the ground in the process. Referee Jim McKell had no hesitation in pointing to the spot. After a delayed run-up, Tosi rolled the ball down the middle of the goal and into the net.

However, Bohs grew into the game and were awarded a penalty kick themselves just after the half-hour mark for a similar offence. Poynton stepped up, but would be denied by a brilliant Brendan Clark save.

Clarke dived to his left to claw away the driven spot-kick, before Limerick cleared the resultant loose ball.

The second half was a nervy affair for the Blues – far nervier than it should have been. Chiedozie Ogbene was guilty of wasting a handful of decent chances right in front of goal.

Bohs grew into the game through the influence of Fuad Sule of Keith Ward but failed to find the equaliser they craved.

The Blues move into seventh spot – four points above the drop zone.

Limerick: Brendan Clarke; Barry Cotter, Joe Crowe, Tony Whitehead, David O’Connor; Stephen Kenny (Dean Clarke, 63), Bastien Hery, Lee-J Lynch, Chiedozie Ogbene; Rodrigo Tosi, Peter Berki (Garbhan Coughlan, 67).

Bohemians: Shane Supple; Dan Casey (Dylan Hayes, 76), Warren O’Hora, Derek Pender; George Poynton (Keith Dalton, 84), Fuad Sule, Ian Morris, Keith Ward; Ismahil Akinade, Ciaran O’Connor (Lorcan Fitzgerald, 64).

Referee: Jim McKell (Tipperary)