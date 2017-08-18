Graham Kelly, Kurtis Byrne, with a brace, and Conan Byrne provided the goals as St Patrick’s Athletic equalled their biggest win of the season to trounce Finn Harps at Richmond Park.

The victory, their fourth in five games, moves Liam Buckley’s side three points clear of the relegation zone.

Defeat sees Finn Harps drop into the bottom three for the first time in three months.

Though Harps started the better with Jonny Bonner and Ibrahim Keita availing of hesitant defending to fire shots wide, St Patrick’s soon came alive with right-back Michael Barker getting forward to force Harps' keeper Ciaran Gallagher to turn his shot round a post for the first corner of the game.

Conan Byrne then curled a free kick not far wide of Gallagher’s left-hand post as St Pat’s took general control.

Gallagher then had to be alert off his line to come and punch clear a dangerous cross from Byrne as the home side got well and top.

And it was little surprise when they went in front on 23 minutes.

Josh O’Hanlon, starting in place of the absent Christy Fagan, and Paul O’Conor worked the opening for Kelly who showed terrific skill and composure to cut past a defender before drilling a low drive to the far corner of the net.

Harps soon had Damien McNulty to thank for spurning another promising St Patrick’s attack on five minutes later as the right-back took the ball off Kelly’s toe inside the area after Byrne had pulled the ball across from the end line.

The visitors did remain a threat when they got forward with ex-St Pat’s midfielder Mark Timlin finding room to get off a shot that wasn't too far wide on 33 minutes.

But serviced resumed at the other end as Harps struggled to deal with a Billy Dennehy corner on 39 minutes and might have found themselves further.

The ball fell to Lee Desmond whose shot was cleared for another corner by Harps' skipper Ciaran Coll.

Harps did finish the half well with Eddie Dsane’s quick feet creating room to get a low shot away which Barry Murphy ably dealt with.

St Pat’s began the second half on the front foot and were close to extending their lead a minute in.

O'Conor threaded a delightful ball through for the run of O'Hanlon. The striker slipped the ball past the advancing Gallagher, but defender Kilian Cantwell did well to get back and hack the ball off the line.

Though St Pat’s continued to dominate, Harps were a threat on the counter and might have levelled on 59 minutes.

Sean Houston did well on the right to cross for Dsane who planted his diving header wide when he should have at least hit the target.

But St Pat’s extended their lead on 83 minutes.

Dennehy got free on the left to whip over a cross which was met by sub Kurtis Byrne to crashed the ball past Gallagher.

Harps then finished with ten men when Dsane was shown straight red card, apparently for dissent.

And St Pat’s had the final say with Byrnes Conan and Kurtis combining for the former to tap home their third goal in the first minute of added time.

Kurtis was there again three minutes later to rifle his second of the game to the roof of the net to complete the rout.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Barry Murphy; Michael Barker, Jordi Balk, Lee Desmond, Ian Bermingham; Owen Garvan (JJ Lunney 69), Paul O’Conor; Conan Byrne, Graham Kelly, Billy Dennehy (Darragh Markey 90+2); Josh O’Hanlon (Kurtis Byrne 74).

Finn Harps: Ciaran Gallagher; Damien McNulty, Kilian Kantwell, Ciaran Coll, Gareth Harkin; Ethan Boyle, Sean Houston, Jonny Bonner (Danny Morrissey 68), Mark Timlin (Thomas McBride 87); Eddie Dsane; Ibrahim Keita (Pascal Millien 67).

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin)

Attendance 1,421