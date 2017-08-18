Barcelona's players and coaching staff held a minute's silence before training on Friday in tribute to the victims of the terror attack in the city.

At least 13 people died and dozens were injured on Thursday when a van ploughed into pedestrians in Barcelona's busy tourist area of Las Ramblas.

Barca had already confirmed that players of all their teams would wear black armbands during games this weekend - the senior side begin their La Liga campaign against Real Betis at the Nou Camp on Sunday - while a minute's silence will be held at matches across Spain.

The Catalan club also showed their support for those affected by the attack on Friday morning, with players and staff standing in a semi-circle at the club's training ground while holding a minute's silence.

Barca tweeted a short video of the tribute along with the TotsSomBarcelona (we are all Barcelona) hashtag.