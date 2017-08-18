West Brom have turned down an offer from Manchester City for defender Jonny Evans, Albion head coach Tony Pulis has announced.

City boss Pep Guardiola confirmed last month that he was hoping to have a bigger pool of centre-halves to choose from and Northern Ireland international Evans is high on his list.

It has been reported that West Brom have turned down an £18m bid from City for the 29-year-old and that a £10m offer from Leicester has also been rejected.

They made an offer and we've turned it down," said the Baggies head coach.

"I think every player is for sale at the right price. It would be crazy to say a team like West Brom won't sell if a team are going to put a huge amount of money in front of you."

Evans began his career in England with Manchester United and went on to make almost 200 appearances in all competitions, winning three Premier League titles and two League Cups.

He fell out of favour under former United boss Louis van Gaal and departed Old Trafford to join West Brom for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2015.

West Brom have made clear their intention to keep hold of Evans and appointed the Northern Ireland international the new captain following Darren Fletcher's move to Stoke earlier this summer.