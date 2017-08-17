Sligo Rovers have been drawn at home to Scottish Championship side Falkirk in the second round of the Irn Bru Challenge Cup, while Bray Wanderers will take on League Two side Elgin City.

The Bit o’ Red meet one of the strongest sides involved in the first time League of Ireland sides have entered the competition, but will welcome the distraction from their woes domestically.

The Seagulls will be confident of progression against the strugglers in Scotland’s fourth tier.

The games will be played on the weekend of 2/3 September.