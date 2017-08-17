Republic of Ireland defender Shane Duffy has signed a new contract with Premier League club Brighton.

Duffy joined from Blackburn last summer and has established a partnership with Lewis Dunk, who also signed a new deal along with striker Anthony Knockaert.

Duffy will stay at the Amex Stadium until 2021. Dunk, like Knockaert, has signed until 2022

Brighton boss Chris Hughton said: "Lewis, Shane and Anthony were key members of our promotion-winning side last season, and I fully expect them to be important members of the team once again this season.

"They're relishing the step up to the new level and they each have the capability to perform and excel in the Premier League - and they have certainly earned these new deals with their performances on the pitch.

"I'm absolutely delighted that three key members of the squad have committed their futures to the Albion."