Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for five matches for pushing the referee after he was shown a red card against Barcelona in Real Madrid's 3-1 Spanish Super Cup first leg victory.

Ronaldo was sent off in bizarre fashion, collecting a yellow card for taking his shirt off during a goal celebration before being shown a second for diving.

Upset by referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea's decision to dismiss him, Ronaldo shoved the official, which landed him in further hot water.

The Spanish Football Federation issued Ronaldo with a €3,005euro fine and a four match suspension in addition to the automatic one game ban the player was due to serve for his red card.

Ronaldo was found guilty of 'Violation of article 96 of the Disciplinary Code', which relates to using "mild force" against the officials, including grabbing, pushing or shaking.

The offence carries a ban of up to 12 matches, with Ronaldo being handed the minimum punishment of four games.

Real and Ronaldo have 10 business days to appeal against the ruling, the RFEF added.