Scottish police have received complaints over Neil Lennon's conduct during a football match at the weekend.

The complaints centre around the Hibs manager's goal celebrations at Ibrox on Saturday.

The Northern Irishman was criticised by some Rangers fans for "inflammatory" actions after he appeared to cup his ears and make a gesture as he celebrated an early goal during his side's 3-2 away win over the Glasgow club in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We have received complaints and inquiries are continuing."

Following the match, Lennon insisted he had no concerns about his goal celebrations after Hibs levelled the match in the 20th minute.

When it was suggested Rangers assistant manager Helder Baptista had spoken to police about Lennon, he said: "I didn't make a gesture, I celebrated a goal.

"If they are unhappy about it they can come and tell me. But I shouldn't get into trouble for doing that.

"I am celebrating a goal. What way are you supposed to celebrate a goal?"