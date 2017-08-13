Portmarnock 0-2 St Patrick's Athletic

Christy Fagan's header on the stroke of half time and a late own goal by defender Gareth Whelan earned St Patrick's Athletic a hard-earned 2-0 win at Leinster Senior League side Portmarnock.

Fagan headed Conan Byrne's cross expertly into the bottom corner in the first minute of first-half injury time after the North Co Dublin side thought they's done enough to get in level at the break.

Saints dominated the game from start to finish and could have led as early as the first minute when Ian Bermingham picked out Billy Dennehy, but the winger shot straight at Brian Kane.

Portmarnock, who had former Bohemians man Conor Powell and ex-Galway United striker David Sheppard (brother of Karl) in their ranks, did threaten on the odd occasion.

Sheppard was denied by a brilliant tackle by Dutch defender Jordi Balk after he was played through by the one-time Drogheda United forward Sam O'Connor after the hour.

Irish Amateur record caps-holder Ray Whelehan had another chance for the hosts after a Sheppard break, but he failed to keep his shot on target.

The task was to prove too much for the part-timers as the pressure told and Pats scored again, central defender Whelan unluckily turning Conan Byrne's cross into his own net.

In the day's first game, junior football's all-conquering side Sheriff YC crashed out 3-0 to intermediate giants Bluebell United, who had ex-Ireland international Keith Fahey starting.

Two first-half goals from David Seery and a penalty early in the second half from former Inverness Caledonian Thistle striker Dean Ebbe saw the Bell comfortably into the next round.

Killester United 3-3 Galway United (Galway win 7-6 on penalties)

Galway United avoided a humiliating exit to Leinster Senior League side Killester United at Haddon Park as on-loan Brighton striker Jonah Ayunge scored the decisive sudden death penalty.

Ronan Murray scored a 16-minute hat-trick for Galway United as Shane Keegan's side looked to have done enough to finish off their opponents within 90 minutes.

Killester led early on through Stephen Chambers. Murray put his side in front late on before Lennie McMillan equalised. Murray got a third two minutes from the end.

Chambers levelled again deep into injury time and there were no further goals in extra time, setting up an 18-penalty shoot out that eventually ended 7-6 to the Tribesmen thanks to Jonah Ayunga's winner.

Evergreen 0-4 Drogheda United

Struggling Drogheda United emerged with a straightforward 4-0 victory from their visit to Kilkenny side Evergreen.

Recent signing Chris Mulhall gave Pete Mahon's side an early lead and added a second after the break, with substitutes Ryan Masterson and Mark Doyle also on the scoresheet.