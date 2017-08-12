Longford Town dumped Sligo Rovers out of the Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup following a 4-2 extra-time win over a lacklustre Bit O'Red side at City Calling Stadium.

Karl Chambers had given Longford the lead before goals from Daniel Kearns and Benny Igiehon saw Rovers ahead at the break.

Neale Fenn's charges forced extra-time when Sam Verdon netted his second goal of the year seven minutes from time before securing a famous win with further strikes from Peter Hopkins and Kealan Dillon.

Sligo finished the game with ten men after Jamie McDonagh was sent off for a second yellow card in extra-time.

Rovers endured a sloppy start but fashioned the game's first chance when Longford goalkeeper Jack Brady produced a smart save at his front post to deny Greg Moorhouse just short of the quarter hour.

Sligo were knocked out by Wexford Youths at this stage last season and found themselves on the back foot on 26 minutes.

Town captain Dean Zambra splitting the Sligo defence as Chambers ran in behind to slip the ball past Micheál Schlingermann.

This jolted Ger Lyttle's side into life and the Bit O'Red were level within five minutes. Captain John Russell was given time to pick out the loose Kearns who ghosted in behind the Longford defence to glance the ball past Brady at the back post for his first goal of the season.

Igiehon put Sligo in the lead for the first time in the 42nd minute when he fired home at the second attempt from close range from another Donelon ball from wide.

Longford pressed their Premier Division opponents hard throughout the second half and were rewarded in the 83rd minute when Verdon met Jake Kelly's cross to nod past Schlingermann.

The home side hit the lead in the 15th minute of extra time. Hopkins started and finished the move as he linked up with David O'Sullivan before tucking the ball beyond Schlingermann.

Sligo had McDonagh dismissed in the 115th minute before Dillon secured Longford's passage when he showed excellent composure to round his marker and force the ball home for Town's fourth.