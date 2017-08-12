Limerick FC strolled into the second round of the Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup with a convincing 3-0 win over Cobh Ramblers.

A first half brace from Garbhan Coughlan and a tidy finish from Chiedozie Ogbene set them on their way, before a solid defensive display in the second forty-five secured progression.

The sides are well used to each other's company, having exchanged pleasantries on many occasions over the last few years.

They met earlier this year in the Munster Senior Cup - a game that Limerick won, but were subsequently thrown out of the competition due to registration issues with Rodrigo Tosi.

Ramblers were the only side to defeat Limerick in the First Division last year, so Neil McDonald didn't take the tie lightly - naming a near full strength side.

The divisional disparity was on display from early on however - with Cobh's main threat - O'Brien Whitmarsh - isolated.

The visitors hit the front on thirteen minutes. A clever through ball into the right-hand channel found Coughlan's run.

With Cobh stopper Paul Hunt charging from goal, Coughlan had the cuteness to dink the ball over him - with Ramblers defenders chasing back to no avail.

Stephen Henderson's men battled back into the game at this point, but always looked susceptible to counter attacks. The pace of Ogbene down the left was a constant threat.

Beineon O'Brien Whitmarsh looked tidy on the ball when he got his touches, and had the best chance of the half for the home side.

After being teed up by Charlie Fleming, O'Brien Whitmarsh attempted an audacious bicycle kick, that could only find the stand behind Brendan Clarke's net.

37: GOAL! @CobhRamblersFC 0-3 #LimerickFC. A good ball into the box and Ogbene is there to fire it past Hunt from close in #FAICup pic.twitter.com/GE3gZghix3 — Limerick FC (@LimerickFCie) August 12, 2017

Limerick netted their second just after the half hour mark when Chiedozie Ogbene marched into the eighteen yard box before seeing his effort saved by Hunt.

The former Longford stopper was helpless to save Coughlan's follow-up effort though.

The game was put to bed five minutes later when Barry Cotter's cleverly whipped cross found Chiedozie Ogbene in the box. He looked offside, but Michelle O'Neill kept her flag down. He finished coolly past Hunt, into the bottom corner.

The second half was a tight affair with chances at a premium, but Craig Donnellan's injury twenty minutes from time looked particularly nasty - and took the sting out of the game.

Limerick's captain Brendan Clarke wasn't troubled enough in truth, and the Blues deserved their win at the Cork venue.

Cobh Ramblers: Paul Hunt; Charlie Fleming, John Kavanagh, CIan Kingston (Karl Caulfield, 67), James McSweeney, Kevin Taylor; Darren Murphy, Cian Coleman, Craig Donnellan (Stephen Christopher, 73); Ian Mylod; Beineon O'Brien Whitmarsh (Cian Leonard, 54).

Limerick: Brendan Clarke; Barry Cotter (Shane Tracy, 84), Tony Whitehead (Killian Brouder, 63), Joe Crowe, David O'Connor; Stephen Kenny, Lee-J Lynch, Bastien Hery, Chiedozie Ogbene; John O'Flynn (Peter Berki, 63), Garbhan Coughlan.