Wayne Rooney's first goal back in blue inspired boyhood club Everton to a narrow opening-weekend victory against Stoke.

After 13 record-breaking years at Manchester United, the 31-year-old made the ideal mark on his Premier League homecoming.

Rooney's header late in the first half - his first competitive goal for the club in 4,869 days - broke the deadlock and set Ronald Koeman's Everton on course for a 1-0 win against Stoke at Goodison Park.

The forward's name was cheered the loudest before a surprisingly lethargic first half got under way, with a lacklustre opening period eventually sparking into life in stoppage time.

Fine build-up play resulted in Dominic Calvert-Lewin swinging in a cross that Rooney nodded past Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland, sending the blue hordes wild on Merseyside.

Everton improved after the break but issues with fluidity and cohesion remained for Koeman's new-look side, with Jordan Pickford forced into an outstanding save to deny Xherdan Shaqiri a last-gasp Stoke equaliser.

Both sides made a tentative start as they deployed three-man defences, with forward Mame Biram Diouf playing as a remodelled right wing-back for the Potters.

That move, honed in pre-season, nearly paid dividends as Everton new boy Pickford had to tip his early cross around the post, with former Liverpool midfielder Joe Allen then having attempts blocked as the hosts stuttered.

Sandro Ramirez's dragged attempt wide was the best Koeman's men could muster in an opening 20 minutes characterised by misplaced passing and disjointed thinking.

Idrissa Gana Gueye nearly saw a drive directed in by Rooney as Butland was belatedly tested, before the livewire midfielder missed with another attempt from similar range.

The match soon drifted again, though, as the surprising lack of tempo continued - only for the first moment of fluidity to bring a dream stoppage-time opener.

Neat play in the middle saw the ball played wide to Calvert-Lewin. Rooney followed up his involvement in the move by running into the box, breaking free and heading the right-wing cross home to get the Goodison faithful on their feet.

Tony Pulis celebrated signing an extended contract in the best possible fashion as West Brom began the new campaign with a 1-0 win over Bournemouth at The Hawthorns.

Pulis, who will now remain as Baggies boss until 2019 after putting pen to paper on a new deal on Friday, saw new signing Ahmed Hegazi head the only goal of the game in what was an impressive introduction to English football for the central defender.

Another summer arrival, Jay Rodriguez, also made a strong first impression on his debut, particularly early on. The £12million summer signing from Southampton, beset by injury issues in recent seasons, looked fit and mobile and had a handful of attempts inside the first 25 minutes.

A couple of decent saves from Asmir Begovic denied Rodriguez before the striker was just off target with a header and then a lovely curling effort from the left side of the penalty area, with the ball narrowly missing the top corner of the net.

Despite their dominance, the hosts looked a little vulnerable to the counter attack and the pace of Josh King and Benik Afobe almost caught them out on a couple of occasions.

West Brom deservedly took the lead after 31 minutes. Rodriguez had looked the most likely to open the scoring but it was another debutant who did so.

After King fouled Allan Nyom out on the right, Chris Brunt delivered a free-kick to the far post and Hegazi's downward header from three yards out found the net.

Bournemouth responded well to the set back and almost equalised straight away but Afobe's header from Ryan Fraser's delivery flashed just wide. Ben Foster then had to be quick off his line at the feet of King after the striker had escaped the attention of the Albion defence.

Huddersfield made a dream start to their first ever Premier League season with a convincing 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Widely dismissed as contenders for relegation before they had even kicked a ball, they produced a typically-energetic display to outclass their experienced hosts, earn three vital points and climb to first place.

Their season may yet descend into a battle for survival, but after Joel Ward's own goal, two fine finishes from club-record signing Steve Mounie gave David Wagner and his team significant reason to believe they may yet be capable of more.

Palace fans started the season with renewed optimism amid Frank de Boer's appointment as manager, but in his first competitive game they showed little to suggest they will have another struggle.

After an unremarkable opening period, it was the visitors who first began to threaten. From Aaron Mooy's 23rd-minute corner, Christopher Schindler flicked on possession towards Mathias Jorgensen, whose unconvincing cross was then poorly turned in by Ward beyond Wayne Hennessey to give Huddersfield the lead.

The hosts' confidence suffered, and it took only a further three minutes for them to concede a second.

With time and space on the left wing, Mooy sent an accurate cross into Palace's area from where Mounie was left unchallenged to routinely head his first goal for the club.

If Palace were providing the latest demonstration of poor defending already regularly seen in the opening weekend of the new Premier League season, they were also showing why they struggled against relegation during the last.

De Boer has adopted a more expansive 3-4-3 formation after abandoning the pragmatism instilled by his predecessor Sam Allardyce, and already that decision was appearing to come at a cost.

Alan Pardew had been sacked before Allardyce's appointment when his pursuit of what he called "street football" had led to increasingly poor results, but De Boer has spoken with confidence of his plans for his new team.

Only an exceptional last-gasp, sliding tackle from Ward prevented Tom Ince from putting Huddersfield 3-0 up after the forward was through one-on-one with Hennessey, while Palace provided little in response before half-time.

In a positive change De Boer took advantage of the break to sacrifice Luka Milivojevic for Andros Townsend, but so flat had his team been that at 2-0 down that far from represented a risk.

The substitute combined well with debutant Ruben Loftus-Cheek to create space to send a low cross towards Christian Benteke that remained just beyond the striker's reach when he had only needed to tap in.

A well-timed through-ball from Ince sent Mounie on goal against Hennessey, but when the striker hesitated, similarly to Ward, another of Palace's debutants Timothy Fosu-Mensah stretched to dispossess him.

When Scott Dann wasted another chance by shooting over the crossbar, even a draw appeared beyond Palace, but there was still time for the 22-year-old Mounie to score his team's third.

Southampton's goal drought at St Mary's stretched to 545 minutes as they laboured to a frustrating Premier League stalemate against Swansea.

Saints wasted a host of chances to open their new campaign with a galling 0-0 draw against the insipid and limited visitors.

Mauricio Pellegrino's side dominated virtually from start to finish, but lacked the killer instinct needed to clinch the three points.

Southampton have still not scored at home since the 3-1 league win over Crystal Palace on April 5. So despite a new manager, a fresh influx of players and a new season, this was the same profligate Saints.

Nathan Redmond and Ryan Bertrand combined to lay on scores of openings for their team-mates, but James Ward-Prowse, Manolo Gabbiadini and Dusan Tadic were all found wanting in front of goal.

Frenchman Claude Puel paid with his job in the summer for Saints' inability to link midfield and attack and convert chances last term.

New boss Pellegrino already appears to have generated more impetus than Puel managed, but the south-coast side were still left to rue opportunities missed.

Swansea missed wantaway midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson far more than Saints needed the absent Virgil van Dijk, the Dutch defender who also craves a transfer.