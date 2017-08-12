Cobh Wanderers 3-0 Killarney Celtic

Three first half goals did all the damage as Cobh Wanderers saw off the challenge of Killarney Celtic in this Munster derby at Old Church Road.

Conor Meade set the home side on their way just short of the half hour before James Stoat doubled the Cork side's lead in the 34th minute.

A spot kick on the stroke of half-time dispatched by David Stack completed the rout.

Ballincollig 0-5 Athlone Town

Athlone Town easily saw off the challenge of Cork's Ballincollig with a comfortable 5-0 win at CIT.

The First Division side opened the lead on the 20 minute mark through Etanda Nkololo, before Romanian midfielder Dragos Sfrijan doubled their advantage ten minutes from the break.

Things were fairly straight forward for the midlands in the second half as Ryan Gaffey, Rob Spellman and Conor Lyang each hit the target to see Town safely through to the second round.

Bangor Celtic 3-2 Everton

Three goals in the final 15 minutes turned this game on its head as Dublin's Bangor Celtic came from two goals down to beat Cork side Everton 3-2 at the Iveagh Grounds.

Strikes from Jason Sexton and Lawrence Fitzpatrick looked to set Everton on their way to the second round. However a stunning comeback from the home side saw them net three times in the final quarter hour to see them through to the second round.

Everton finished the game with ten men after they had a player sent off in added time at the end of the game.