Morocco will challenge the joint bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico to host the 2026 World Cup, world governing body FIFA has announced.

The joint North American bid had hoped to go unchallenged but the Royal Moroccan Football Federation threw its hat into the ring on Friday - the deadline for bids to be sent to FIFA.

With Europe (Russia) and Asia (Qatar) lined up to host the next two World Cups, bidding for 2026 was only open to member nations from the Americas, Africa and Oceania.

FIFA confirmed receiving the two bids in a statement on its website.

"According to the approved motion, Member Associations from CAF, CONCACAF, CONMEBOL and the OFC had three months - until 11 August 2017 - to express their interest in hosting the tournament," the statement read.

"Before the passing of the above deadline, FIFA received: a joint expression of interest submitted by the Canadian Soccer Association, the Mexican Football Association and the United States Soccer Federation; An expression of interest submitted by the Moroccan Football Association."

The two bids will now be required to submit their bid book by March next year, with a decision due in June 2018 ahead of the start of the World Cup in Russia.



FIFA could reopen the bidding process if it is unsatisfied with the bids presented.

The United States hosted the 1994 World Cup while Mexico has previously hosted the tournament twice. Canada would host the event for the first time if the North American bid is successful.

South Africa staged the first African World Cup in 2010, with Morocco having bid for the event on four previous occasions without success.