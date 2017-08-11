Shamrock Rovers 1-0 Glenville

Shamrock Rovers were unconvincing but nevertheless got the job done as they beat Glenville by one goal to nil at Tallaght Stadium.

The once 'cup specialists' hit the front after 13 minutes through Graham Burke who was first to react to Michael O'Connor's deflected effort to fire home.

Rovers continued to create against their amateur opposition but couldn't carve out a second before the break.

Dean Clarke saw a left-footed effort curl narrowly wide of the Glenville post mid-way through the half. While Gary Shaw was just short of Simon Madden's cross on 26 with the goal gaping.

O'Connor almost found the top corner on the half hour but could only watch on as his effort whistled over Patrick Whelan's crossbar.

The Hoops remained on top and O'Connor and Shaw continued to torment the well tested Glenville back line. Whelan was on hand to deny O'Connor's smashed effort from outside the box just short of the hour.

Ronan Finn stung Whelan's hands late on as Stephen Bradley's men spent plenty of time in the Glenville half but were unable to improve on their slender lead.



Finn Harps 4-3 Bohs (AET)

An Eddie Dsane winner early in the first period of extra-time saw Finn Harps knock Bohemians out of the Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup in Ballybofey.

Dinny Corcoran had given the away side the lead in what was the night's only all Premier Division tie. But Harps fought back to lead the game at the break with goals from Kilian Cantwell and Sean Houston who converted the first of two penalties.

Paddy Kavangh tied the game early in the second half before Bohs captain Derek Pender netted what looked like the winner 14 minutes from time.

But Houston ensured extra-time when he converted his second spot kick of the evening in the fourth minute of added time. While Dsane claimed the winner in the third minute of extra-time as his looped free-kick kissed the cross-bar on its way in.

Corcoran netted a superb strike when these two sides last met in the league one month ago. The striker repeated the trick in the 23rd minute when he collected possession at the edge of the Harps area before firing a cracker past Ciaran Gallagher to hand the Dublin side the lead.

Bohs' advantage lasted just the seven minutes as Cantwell tapped home Pascal Millien's free-kick on the half hour. Supple looked favourite to claim the Haitian's cross, but Cantwell was quick to arrive first and tap into an empty net.

The Donegal men took the lead from the penalty spot nine minutes from the break. Daniel Byrne felling Ibrahim Kieta inside the box, before Houston fired his spot-kick straight down the middle.

Bohs forced their way back into the tie four minutes into the second period. Harps switched off at the back as Kavanagh ghosted in to cushion Pender's cross past Gallagher.

Pender started and finished the move as the Dalymount side took the lead again after 76 minutes. The Bohs skipper nut-megging Dsane, before playing an incisive one-two with Corcoran and tucking the ball past Gallagher.

Ollie Horgan's men levelled the game once more in the fourth minute of added time. Substitute Caolan McAleer was taken down, again Byrne was the culprit. Houston blasted past Supple from twelve yards for his brace.

Dsane's set piece decided the tie in the third minute of extra time.

Waterford 0-3 Shels

Shelbourne progressed through to the second round with a comfortable 3-0 win over Waterford at the RSC.

Following a goalless first half, the Dublin side hit the lead early in the second half through Chris Lyons. Shels were reduced to ten men when Niall Lanigan picked up his second booking of the night after 66 minutes.

Waterford spurned their chance to level the tie when David McDaid missed a 75th minute penalty.

The Tolka Park men all but secured their passage through to the next round when Jamie Doyle headed home from a corner in the 78th minute.

James English completed the rout a minute from time.

Wexford 1-2 Crumlin United

Crumlin United goalkeeper Michael Quinn was the hero as he saved not one but two Wexford penalties to help his side through to the second round of the cup.

The non-league side, who knocked out Finn Harps at the same stage in 2016, started strongly and opened the scoring through David Vickery after 24 minutes.

The First Division outfit didn't have long to wait to restore parity as Owen McCormack netted five minutes later.

But Crumlin's Jake Donnelly was on hand to spring the surprise of the night when he finished with a close-range header four minutes from the death.

The Dublin side finished the game with ten men when Kieran Reilly was issued a straight red in added time.

Cabinteely 3-1 UCD

Cabinteely claimed the bragging rights in south Dublin with a 3-1 win over neighbours UCD at Stradbrook.

Cabinteely hit the lead four minutes from the break courtesy of Marty Waters who latched onto a Ryan Swan through ball before holding off two defenders and dinking the ball over the oncoming Niall Corbett. The goal was Waters' 13th for the club, elevating him to joint-first in the club's all-time top goalscorer list.

The second period was just six minutes old when the home side doubled their lead. Anthony Dolan finishing from close range.

The Students fought back to halve the deficit after 56 minutes courtesy of former Cabo man Ben Hanrahan. But Swan restored Cabinteely's two-goal advantage soon after.