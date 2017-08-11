Neymar has been cleared to make his debut for Paris St Germain this weekend, the French Football Federation has announced.

The French governing body has now received the relevant international transfer paperwork from its Spanish counterpart for the Brazil star to be formally registered.

Neymar joined PSG from Barcelona for a world record £200.6m transfer last week but was unable to play in their Ligue 1 opener against Amiens last Saturday.

It was reported that Barcelona had delayed releasing the player's international transfer certificate to the Spanish football association (RFEF), as is protocol, until they had received the required funds.

The transaction now appears to have been completed, the certificate passed to the FFF via the RFEF and and the 25-year-old will be available for Sunday's trip to Guingamp.

A statement from the FFF on Twitter read: "The FFF confirms the receipt of the transfer certificate of Neymar sent by the RFEF."

PSG coach Unai Emery said he intended to pick Neymar and that the player was ready to play the full 90 minutes against Guingamp.

Emery told his pre-match press conference, in quotes published on the club's Twitter account: "We want Neymar to start in the 11.

"He did the training well, we worked on the tactical side and the set pieces. He is ready. He can enter the group, he can play.

"We want him to be on the pitch because he's a player we need."

Emery said he would make a final decision on selecting Neymar after the final training session.

"We'll do the training on Saturday, we'll talk to the staff," he said. "He is ready to start and in good physical condition to play the whole game."