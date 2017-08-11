John Caulfield has his eyes on a double as Cork City prepare to start their FAI Cup defence against Bray Wanderers on Saturday night [7pm].

The Leesiders edged out Dundalk 1-0 at the Aviva Stadium last Nvember thanks to Seanie Maguire's dramatic strike at the tail end of of extra-time.

Now sitting 17 points clear at the top of the Airtricity League Premier Division table with a game in hand, Cork look assured of at least one piece of silver this campaign. Caulfield however, wants more.

"We won the cup last year and we want to get another run going this year," he said.

"We were disappointed to lose on Monday [against Shamrock Rovers in the EA Sports Cup semi-final], but what do you do? You bounce back.

"At the start of the year, our aims were the league title, to do well in Europe and the FAI Cup. You are coming into the part of the season where you want to be, challenging for honours.

"There is a bit of magic about the cup. We know that from being in the Aviva last year and the year before.

"There is always a buzz about it and we know how good Bray are, so we will need a top performance. We are all looking forward to it because obviously we would love to retain the cup."

Bray will look for some solace in the cup after a bizarre, turbulent season.

Off-field turmoil has undermined their on-field exploits but Caulfield is braced for a tough test at the Carlisle Grounds.

"It has been a tough week because we were in Drogheda Friday night and get back at three in the morning after a tough game and then another tough game against Shamrock Rovers on Monday night and back late again," he said.

"We are back on the road again now and Bray will be difficult opponents; in a once-off it is always tight.

"Harry (Kenny) has done incredibly well at Bray. They are probably looking at us now thinking it is a real opportunity to get a cup run. They have kept all of their key players and they are back focused after a difficult few weeks, so I am sure they will be looking forward to the game."

Conor McCormack returns from suspension for the hosts, while Kieran Sadlier is also back having been cup-tied for the Shamrock Rovers game but Caulfield will definitely be without long-term injury victim Johnny Dunleavy and Alan Bennett who is suspended.