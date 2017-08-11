Liverpool's owners have ruled out accepting any bids for playmaker Philippe Coutinho, seemingly ending the prospect of a move to Barcelona.

The Catalans are understood to have had two bids turned down for the Brazil international, the second in the region of £90m.

But in a statement, owners Fenway Sports Group backed up manager Jurgen Klopp's public stance by saying: "We wish to offer clarity as regards our position on a possible transfer of Philippe Coutinho.

"The club's definitive stance is that no offers for Philippe will be considered and he will remain a member of Liverpool Football Club when the summer (transfer) window closes."

Klopp has been firm in his stance that Coutinho is not for sale. And the manager was quoted on Thursday as telling Sky in Germany: "From a financial standpoint there is no price limit to let him go. A price at which we are ready to give in.

"Our goal is to have the best possible team so we want to keep our guys and add new ones. That is our plan.

"Liverpool is not a club that has to sell players. That is set in stone. So what they pay in the end doesn't matter."

Barca have plenty of money to spend, having sold Coutinho's compatriot Neymar to Paris St Germain for a world-record £200.6m last week.

Coutinho, who joined Liverpool from Inter Milan for £8.5m in 2013, signed a new five-year deal with the Merseyside outfit in January that did not include a buy-out clause.

The 25-year-old was their leading scorer with 14 goals in all competitions last term, a season that saw Klopp's men secure a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League.

Liverpool open their 2017-18 campaign with Saturday's league clash against Watford at Vicarage Road and there are doubts over whether Coutinho will be available for the match, with him having been receiving treatment this week for a back issue.

Mauricio Pellegrino meanwhile has insisted Southampton will keep trying to persuade Liverpool target Virgil Van Dijk to stay at St Mary's.

Saints' new boss has stressed the club still expect wantaway defender Van Dijk to feature this term, although he will miss Saturday's Premier League opener against Swansea due to a virus.

Dutch defender Van Dijk has submitted a transfer request amid persistent interest from Liverpool, but manager Pellegrino remains adamant Saints will not give up on the former Celtic star.

Van Dijk appears set on forcing a move however, and Pellegrino admitted there could come a point where Southampton may not be able to alter the 26-year-old's stance.

"My reaction is the same that I said three weeks ago: we are expecting him (Van Dijk) to come back, to train with us because we need the players, we need all of them," said the manager.

"Hopefully he can change his point of view. Virgil is an important player and we need him focused on our club."

When quizzed on whether Van Dijk would be available for selection this weekend, Pellegrino added: "No, no. Because this week he was with some trouble with a virus and he couldn't train the last two days."