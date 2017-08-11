Republic of Ireland midfielder Eunan O'Kane has penned a fresh four-year deal with Leeds United.

The 27-year-old made the move to Elland Road from Bournemouth last summer and has established himself as a firm favourite in Yorkshire.

💬 "I've loved every minute I've been here" LUTV chats with @eunan10 after he extended his stay with #LUFC until 2021 https://t.co/2tmhsu3xWa pic.twitter.com/mvT12uKUF4 — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 11, 2017

O'Kane made his international debut off the bench in a pre-Euro 2016 friendly against Switzerland 16 months ago but failed to make Martin O'Neill's squad for the tournament in France.

"I'm delighted," the Derry man told the club's official TV channel.

"I've loved every minute that I've been here. It's a really impressive club. It's moving in the right direction and I'm happy that I'm going to be part of it.

"There's been a lot of change for the better. Who knows where we'll end up?"

Leeds unveiled former Apoel Nicosia manager Thomas Christiansen as their new boss back in June, taking over from Garry Monk who quit the club in May.

He became the fallen giants' eight manager in three years.