Bohemians midfielder Fuad Sule has been named the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland Player of the Month for July.

It is the first time Sule, 20, has won the monthly award.

The Gypsies star put in two outstanding displays as Bohs beat rivals Shamrock Rovers and runaway league leaders Cork City during the month.

Sule was delighted to see his hard-working performances in the middle of midfield rewarded.

He said: "It's pleasing to see hard work getting the recognition.

"I've looked back at past winners of this award and it's usually been goal scorers or more attacking players. It's good to see the other side of the game recognised too.

"They were two unbelievable games. Beating Rovers gave us a lot of confidence going into the Cork game and that really helped us."

Keith Long's side are currently eight points clear of relegation but Sule does not think they are safe just yet.

However. he admitted with a trip to Finn Harps to come in the FAI Cup on Friday, his mind has wandered slightly towards a cup run now that Bohs have some breathing room in the league.

Sule explained: "We're eight points clear but I don't think that's enough with the way the league has been going.

"We keep getting sucked back in, it's like a whirlwind. Six more points might do it but who knows.

"We've been training towards a good cup run but Friday is going to be tough, we know that. Everyone will leave it all out there."

Sule fended off competition from former Cork City striker Seán Maguire, who finished second in the voting. Conan Byrne of St Patrick's Athletic was third.