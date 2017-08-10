Derry City’s Ronan Curtis is on the verge of a move to Swedish side Ostersunds after the clubs agreed a fee for the striker.

Curtis is travelling to Sweden today for talks over personal terms with reports the move could be worth in the region of €150,000.

The 21-year-old is believed to have caught the attention of Ostersunds in Derry’s Europa League tie with Danish outfit FC Midtjylland.

The Swedish transfer window closes on Friday.

Ostersunds FK chairman Daniel Kindberg told the Derry Journal: "I would really hope that all the parts of the deal would have a mutual agreement by tomorrow so we can arrange everything as early as we need.

"So things have to move very fast tonight. Our window closes on Friday and we have had intense discussions with Derry and of course with Curtis.

"There is a common interest in sorting this out and we are in a good path for him to come over. But in the end, it's the last decision is always the player's.

"We have had very constructive and very positive talks, so we are positive.

"We are waiting tonight to get the last things in place but we feel we are close to getting a positive agreement."