Wes Hoolahan scored for Norwich as they held off a brave challenge from Swindon to book their place in the second round of the Carabao Cup with a 3-2 victory at Carrow Road.

The Sky Bet Championship side found themselves behind midway through the first half and were then pegged back in the second when leading 3-1 - but class told in the end as they deservedly made progress at the expense of League Two opposition.

The Canaries had already survived one scare, with James Maddison producing a brilliant goal-line clearance to deny Harry Smith, when they conceded after 25 minutes.

Swindon were celebrating when skipper Olly Lancashire powered home a header from a free-kick, but the smiles quickly disappeared as the hosts got back on level terms a couple of minutes later.

Maddison was the provider, picking out Cameron Jerome's run with a well-judged through ball, and the experienced striker made full use of the opportunity as he rolled the ball under goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux.

City then took a vice-like grip on proceedings with two goals in four minutes just before half-time.
Wes Hoolahan fired them in front after rounding off a slick move down the left by linking up with Maddison and firing home, and the pair linked up again shortly afterwards to make it 3-1.

This time Hoolahan picked out his young colleague, who needed no second invitation to power a low shot into the bottom corner.

It looked game over at that stage, but to their credit Swindon kept plugging away and got a goal back just after the hour mark.

Marcel Franke was shown a yellow card for a foul on Smith and from the resulting free-kick Paul Mullin flicked a header over keeper Angus Gunn to reduce the deficit. Gunn thwarted Mullin with a fine save late on, while Smith also went close to forcing extra-time.