Wes Hoolahan scored for Norwich as they held off a brave challenge from Swindon to book their place in the second round of the Carabao Cup with a 3-2 victory at Carrow Road.



The Sky Bet Championship side found themselves behind midway through the first half and were then pegged back in the second when leading 3-1 - but class told in the end as they deservedly made progress at the expense of League Two opposition.



The Canaries had already survived one scare, with James Maddison producing a brilliant goal-line clearance to deny Harry Smith, when they conceded after 25 minutes.



Swindon were celebrating when skipper Olly Lancashire powered home a header from a free-kick, but the smiles quickly disappeared as the hosts got back on level terms a couple of minutes later.



Maddison was the provider, picking out Cameron Jerome's run with a well-judged through ball, and the experienced striker made full use of the opportunity as he rolled the ball under goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux.

GOAL FOR CITY! Wes Hoolahan weaves into the box to score from @Madders10' pass! #ncfc



NCFC 2-1 STFC (39) pic.twitter.com/2hvWXqX5dr — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) August 8, 2017

City then took a vice-like grip on proceedings with two goals in four minutes just before half-time.

Wes Hoolahan fired them in front after rounding off a slick move down the left by linking up with Maddison and firing home, and the pair linked up again shortly afterwards to make it 3-1.



This time Hoolahan picked out his young colleague, who needed no second invitation to power a low shot into the bottom corner.



It looked game over at that stage, but to their credit Swindon kept plugging away and got a goal back just after the hour mark.



Marcel Franke was shown a yellow card for a foul on Smith and from the resulting free-kick Paul Mullin flicked a header over keeper Angus Gunn to reduce the deficit. Gunn thwarted Mullin with a fine save late on, while Smith also went close to forcing extra-time.