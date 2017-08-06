John Caulfied admitted he'll use the EA Sports Cup semi-final clash with Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium on Monday as an opportunity to rotate his battle-weary squad.

The Leesiders are 17 points clear at the top of the Airtricity League Premier Division table with a game in hand of Dundalk and are almost home and hosed.

They responded to their shock home loss against Bohs with a 1-0 defeat of Drogheda United on Friday night, and Caulfield was open about where his priorities lie.

"It is an intense period for us coming off the back of three games in a week and we are going to rotate the squad," he said.

"The EA Sports Cup is the third national competition and we have always used it to give players game time, which we did in the earlier rounds against Limerick and St Pat’s and the lads have done great.

"The lads have been pushing themselves all year; no matter who has gone out on the pitch, with injuries and suspensions, they have all done well.

"No matter who goes out on the pitch, we are going out to win and everyone is going to give their best.

"We know it will be a difficult game; Rovers are at home and will see this as an opportunity for them but, at the same time, we have done our work, we know what they are good at and we feel there are areas we can cause them problems."

Rovers suffered a 2-0 home reverse at the hands of Derry City and will be hungry to keep alive hopes of putting silver on the table this year.

They'll hope Cork change up a squad that had looked unbeatable until the Gypsies plundered three points at Turner's Cross, with Sean Maguire and Kevin O'Connor's departures to Preston also boosting the Hoops' chances.

Conor McCormack is suspended for the visitors, while Kieran Sadlier will miss out as he is cup-tied.

Alan Bennett, Robbie Williams, Steven Beattie and Gearóid Morrissey are all doubts, but Jimmy Keohane, Greg Bolger, Conor McCarthy, Ryan Delaney, Achille Campion and Sean McLoughlin could all feature.