Another Patrick McEleney wondergoal set Dundalk on their way to a comfortable win against a Limerick side who are now mired in a relegation dogfight.

Speaking earlier in the week, Stephen Kenny said he was hoping to tie McEleney to a long-term deal at Oriel Park but with plenty of interest from clubs across the water, it will take something special to keep the 24-year-old in the SSE Airtricity League.

His ninth goal of the season will certainly have caught the eye of any interested parties. Hauled down by David O'Connor on the edge of the box, McEleney dusted himself down to arrow a stunning 20-yard free-kick past the helpless Brendan Clarke just past the half hour.

One point from their previous nine meant that Limerick arrived in Dundalk sitting just five points above the drop zone ahead of kick-off. Their plans weren't helped by their team bus breaking down on their way to the Louth venue.

Dundalk came into the game on the back of some patchy form themselves. Their last win came against Bohemians on July 3.

There was very little to get excited about before McEleney's goal as both sides struggled to get into any sort of rhythm. The best opening came in the 12th minute when a David McMillan knockdown fell invitingly for Robbie Benson to hit on the half volley but his effort flew well off the mark.

Benson went close again midway through the half, running to the near post to meet a Connolly corner only to see his glancing effort fly across the face of goal.

McEleney had the Dundalk support on their feet in the 32nd minute and the champions opened up after that with Niclas Vemmelund heading off target after beating Brendan Clarke to a Michael Duffy free kick.

Duffy then raced clear on the left to pull the ball back invitingly for McMillan but he snatched at the opportunity.

Neil McDonald's side were put to the sword in the second half as Dundalk started with real intensity in their play.

Clarke was relieved to see a blistering Duffy whistle over the top but the pressure eventually told and goal number two arrived eight minutes after the restart when the ex-Celtic winger's floated free from the right was headed home stylishly by Brian Gartland.

Limerick struggled to keep Dundalk at bay and they were cut open again three minutes later when Benson diverted a Gartland headed past Clarke from close range.

In the end, the visitors did well to keep it at three but, with nine games to play, they have been sucked into a dogfight at the bottom of the table.

Dundalk: Gary Rogers; Sean Gannon, Brian Gartland, Sean Hoare, Niclas Vemmelund; Chris Shields, Robbie Benson (Stephen O’Donnell 68); Dylan Connolly, Patrick McEleney (John Mountney 84), Michael Duffy; David McMillan (Jamie McGrath 76).

Limerick: Brendan Clarke; Barry Cotter (Stephen Kenny 66), Tony Whitehead, Joe Crowe, David O'Connor; Dean Clarke, Lee J Lynch, Shane Dunne, Henry Cameron (Bastien Hery 64); Chiedozie Ogbene, Rodrigo Tosi (John O’Flynn 83).