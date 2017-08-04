Derry City moved eight points clear of Shamrock Rovers in race for the third and final automatic European spot with a 2-0 win over the Hoops at Tallaght Stadium.

Aaron McEneff's long-range strike midway through the second half and an injury-time finish on the break by Barry McNamee earned the Candystripes a clean sweep of victories over the Hoops.

Amid a slow start, the stadium rose in spontaneous applause on five minutes in support of Ryan McBride – who scored the only goal here back in March a week before his untimely passing.

There were echoes of that game in the way this meeting began, too, with the Candystripes playing the more positive football and moving the ball more quickly along the ground.

It was the Hoops who had the first sights of goal as Luke Byrne and Graham Burke both saw efforts off target, while Brandon Miele sliced wide after getting on the end of his own lay-off in the box.

City's approach play was more impressive, and they came within a whisker of taking the lead at the midway point when Ronan Curtis' right-wing cross just evaded the head of Rory Patterson.

And Curtis popped up on the opposite flank moments later, dispossessing Simon Madden and playing a one-two with Lukas Schubert before testing Tomer Chencinski with a powerful low shot.

The game exploded to life in the final five minutes of the first half as both sides had clear chances to break the deadlock.

First, Aaron McEneff tried to catch Chencinski out with a quickly-taken free kick and the Canadian stopper had to claw the ball out of the top corner – Aaron Barry felt he was pushed following up.

The Hoops went straight up the other end where Dave McAllister drove inches wide, before the sheer pace of Trevor Clarke opened up a chance for Finn to stab the ball just past the post.

The home side dominated the first 20 minutes after the break and were unlucky to see shots from Miele and Burke – via a heavy deflection off Conor McDermott – bounce just wide.

So it was against the run of play when Finn was caught in possession outside his own box and the ball worked to McEneff, who had acres of space to pick his spot in the corner of Chencinski's net.

And Patterson could have doubled the lead shortly afterwards as McEneff's free kick into the box wasn't cleared, only for a great block from Byrne to deny him.

Gary Shaw hit the post as injury time approached but it was McNamee who had the last word, chipping expertly into an empty net after Chencinski had come forward for a corner.

Shamrock Rovers: Tomer Chencinski; Simon Madden, David Webster, Lee Grace, Luke Byrne (Sean Boyd 83); David McAllister (Michael O'Connor 87), Ronan Finn, Brandon Miele, Trevor Clarke; Graham Burke, Gary Shaw.

Derry City: Ger Doherty; Conor McDermott, Darren Cole, Aaron Barry, Ben Doherty (Harry Monaghan 65); Aaron McEneff, Barry McNamee, Lukas Schubert (Nathan Boyle 81); Rory Holden (Dean Jarvis 57), Ronan Curtis, Rory Patterson.

Referee: Robert Harvey (Dublin).