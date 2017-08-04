Former Republic of Ireland international striker Robbie Keane has signed for Indian Super League side ATK.

Keane has been without a club for nine months since leaving LA Galaxy and has been assessing his options in recent times.

The record Ireland goalscorer had been linked with a transfer to Birmingham City where he could link up with former Spurs manager Harry Redknapp but a move never materialised.

Keane will now make the move to India for the three-month long Super League and will hope that his performances there could catch the eye of Championship managers.

"At this stage of my career, the offer to experience a new league and culture in Asia appealed to me," Keane was quoted as saying on ndtv,com.

"To join the current Indian Super League champions is a great pleasure and through hard work I hope to bring the ATK fans more success."

The 37-year-old will link up with former Tottenham team mate Teddy Sheringham, who was appointed the new ATK manager last month.

ATK have won the tournament twice already.

"As a football fan I am eagerly looking forward to some Irish magic touch on the field when Robbie plays his first game in our colours," added Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman of the group which owns ATK.

"His envious record as a centre forward while playing for his country Ireland, English Premier League Clubs or Major League Soccer teams is known to all football fans. I am sure it will be a great association and a learning curve for our entire team ATK."