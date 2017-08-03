The world-record transfer of Neymar from Barcelona to Paris St Germain has hit a snag after La Liga refused to accept the release clause for the striker.

Barcelona said they would only allow the 25-year-old to make the staggering switch if his buy-out clause of €222million was met and paid in full.

But in an unexpected twist, lawyers for the player were turned away on Thursday morning when they arrived at the offices of LaLiga to pay the money required.

"We can confirm that the player's lawyers came to the LaLiga offices this morning to deposit the clause and that it has been rejected. That's all the information we are giving out at this moment," a statement from LaLiga read.