Anthony Stokes is set for a third spell with Hibernain after penning a two-year deal with the Edinburgh club.

The Dubliner returns to Easter Road after helping Hibs win the 2016 Scottish Cup final when scoring twice against Rangers. The victory saw the club end a 114-year-wait for a trophy.

Stokes also played for Celtic where he scored 58 goals. At Parkhead, under the stewardship of current Hibs boss, Neil Lennon, the 29-year-old won two Scottish Premier League titles and two Scottish Cups.

The player spent last season at Blackburn Rovers.

Hibernian won promotion back to the top flight in Scotland last season and kick off the season at home to Partick Thistle on Saturday.