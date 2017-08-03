Neymar appears on the verge of becoming the most expensive player in football history after informing Barcelona of his desire to leave amid talk of a €222million euros (£199m) move to Paris St Germain.

Here, we look at the previous players to have broken the record in the last two decades (figures in sterling).

Alan Shearer - 1996: £15m

(Blackburn to Newcastle)

Having won the Premier League at Blackburn in 1995, all-time Premier League record goalscorer Shearer returned to his hometown club a hero.

Ronaldo - 1997: £19.5m

(Barcelona to Inter Milan)

The Brazil striker moved on to break the record for the second time in a year but, despite a great scoring ratio, he only won the UEFA Cup during his spell at the San Siro.



Denilson - 1998: £21.5m

(Sao Paulo to Real Betis)

A precocious talent in Brazil, Denilson never made the desired impact after his record move and struggled to hold down a place at Betis before moving on.



Christian Vieri - 1999: £32m

(Lazio to Inter Milan)

Eight clubs in as many seasons eventually led Vieri to Inter, where they broke the transfer record once again and he would form a formidable partnership with Ronaldo.





Hernan Crespo - 2000: £35.5m

(Parma to Lazio)

A year later, Lazio replaced Vieri with Crespo and he ended his first season with the club as Serie A's top goalscorer.



Luis Figo - 2000: £37m

(Barcelona to Real Madrid)

The era of the Galacticos truly began with the acrimonious transfer of Portugal winger Figo between the Clasico rivals.



Zinedine Zidane - 2001: £46.6m

(Juventus to Real Madrid)

Madrid continued to build their team of superstars by adding France international Zidane from Juventus - and he went on to become coach at the Bernabeu.





Kaka - 2009: £56m

(AC Milan to Real Madrid)

Breaking their own record once again, Kaka's move from Italy was not as successful as Madrid would have hoped but he still lifted a LaLiga title before returning to Milan in 2013.



Cristiano Ronaldo - 2009: £80m

Manchester United to Real Madrid)

Having coveted Ronaldo for a couple of years, Madrid upped their record significantly to land the 2008 Ballon d'Or winner - and the Portuguese went from strength to strength in Spain.



Gareth Bale - 2013: £86m

Tottenham to Real Madrid)

A fifth-straight record broken by Madrid as they returned to England to poach the Premier League's hottest talent - this time taking Wales international Bale to Spain, where he would flourish.



Paul Pogba - 2016: £89m

Juventus to Manchester United)

Having left Old Trafford four years earlier for a nominal amount, France midfielder Pogba returned as the new world-record signing.