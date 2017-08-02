Barcelona have given Neymar permission to miss training amid speculation of a world-record transfer to Paris St Germain.

The Brazil forward has been heavily linked with a €222m move to the Ligue 1 club this summer.

And Barcelona confirmed on Wednesday the 25-year-old had been allowed to miss training.

The club tweeted: "Neymar Jr hasn't trained with the permission of the coach".

Neymar told team-mates he was leaving the club before departing from the training ground, according to reports in Spain.

The former Santos player has a contract with Barca until 2021, but PSG, deposed by Monaco as French champions last term, appear prepared to activate his release clause.

That would make Neymar the most expensive signing in history, more than doubling the record fee Manchester United paid Juventus for Paul Pogba last summer.

In his three seasons in Catalunya, Neymar has helped Barca win LaLiga twice, the Champions League once, three Copa del Reys and the FIFA Club World Cup.