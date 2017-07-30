John Caulfield said Cork City "are in control" of their own destiny as they look to drive towards the 11 points from 11 games they need to capture the Airtricity League Premier Division title.

The Leesiders welcome Bohemians - fresh off their derby defeat of Shamrock Rovers - to Turner’s Cross on Monday night (7.45pm).

They're 17 points clear of second-placed Dundalk with two games in hand and, despite losing Sean Maguire and Kevin O'Connor to Preston North End, are essentially home and hosed in the race for the league crown.

Caulfield is taking nothing for granted though as he looks to finish off the job.

"The thing for us this year is that we have only looked at ourselves," he said.

"Ultimately, we are in control of our own situation. Our form has been fantastic. We just have to look after ourselves.

"There is a lot of talk out there, but we just have to focus on our own game and get our points. It would be stupid of us to switch off or look too far ahead; we have a crucial game on Monday night with another three points on offer and that is what we are gearing up for."

Cork dug out a 2-1 win over Galway United on Friday night, coming from behind to secure a ninth consecutive league win.

Bohs also earned a 2-1 win on Friday night, beating Rovers in Tallaght to end a run of three successive defeats.

"We have a few tired bodies after Friday night, but the mood and the atmosphere in the squad is fantastic," Caulfield went on.

"Bohs have been a phenomenal away team this season; their away form has been better than their home form and you saw that on Friday night when that they beat Rovers.

"They are always tough and gutsy and they have some excellent players, but we are at home and we are in good form. It is going to be a tough game, but there are no excuses at this stage in the season."

Caulfield will definitely be without long-term injury victim Johnny Dunleavy, while Alan Bennett made his return from injury in Friday night’s win over Galway.