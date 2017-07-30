Ciaran Kilduff, one of Dundalk's European heroes last season, hailed "the best two years" of his career as he confirmed his move to Florida to join NASL Club Jacksonville Armada.

Kilduff moved to the Lilywhites in July 2015 from St Pat’s, coming into a golden period for Stephen Kenny's all-conquering side.

The striker won two league titles and a FAI Cup at the club while playing a memorable role in their Champions League and Europa League odysseys over the past two seasons.

Last September he made history when heading home the equaliser against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League group stages, which secured the first ever point for an Irish side in European competition.

He then went on to score the winning goal in the superb 1-0 victory over Maccabi Tel-Aviv at Tallaght Stadium.

"It has been the best dressing room, the best staff, best management team that I have been involved with."

That goal made even more history as it sealed the first ever win in group stage competition.

All in all, Kilduff made 82 appearances and scored 31 goals in his two-year spell.

"It has been the best two years of my football career," he told the club's website.

"There’s no other way to describe it. It has been the best dressing room, the best staff, best management team that I have been involved with.

"I have had some really great moments personally, individually and collectively as a team with the club. I have had some bad moments as well with some injuries too. It was eventful along the way.

"I am just really happy to have been a part of something which has been so great. There was so many great nights and moments for us. To be part of it is something that I will always be proud of."

The Kildare man said he was presented with an opportunity too good to turn down for him and his family, while also wishing the Lilywhites all the best in the future.

"It’s a sad time for me as well," he went on.

"There is no one else in Ireland that I would rather play for. This opportunity has just fallen into my lap and it’s something that really interested me and my family.

"I hope it works out for me but I wish Dundalk nothing but success from the people working away in the offices every day to the people who are helping out on the pitch and on match nights.

"I am so proud of those two Europa League goals and proud of some of the league goals that I have scored too.

"David McMillan’s goals against BATE will be remembered as well so it’s a collective thing.

"The goal against AZ Alkmaar to equalise in the Europa League and then the goal against Maccabi Tel-Aviv to get the first group stage win on my birthday. You couldn’t make it up!

"They are magnificent moments for me personally and they gave great joy to many people.

"I am so grateful and thankful to the club for giving me those opportunities."