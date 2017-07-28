Finn Harps piled on the misery in a bad week for Bray Wanderers who finished with 10 men in a rollercoaster SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash at the Carlisle Grounds.

Goals from Eddie Dsane and new signing Mark Timlin had Harps in control at half-time.

With more fight about them in the second half, Bray's Aaron Greene pulled a goal back despite home goalkeeper Peter Cherrie having been sent off.

Ibrahim Keith made it 3-1 for Harps before Ryan Brennan's got a late second goal for Wanderers.

After the bizarre statements from their board heaped ridicule on the club in the build-up, Bray slumped to a fourth straight defeat.

Harps’ third win in four games moves them five points clear of the bottom three.

Though Bray enjoyed much of the ball, Harps' direct approach brought its reward for their lead goal on 24 minutes.

A sublime through ball from Paddy McCourt found Dsane in behind right-back Keith Buckley.

And the little striker made amends for an earlier miss to score with a rising shot from a tight angle for his third goal in four games.

A terrific goal-line clearance from Ethan Boyle deprived Anto Flood an equaliser on 36 minutes as he seemed set to tap home Brennan’s cross.

But Bray were poor at the back with Caolan McAleer latching onto a stray pass to run on and drill a shot wide before Peter Cherrie saved well from Sean Houston.

Further dreadful defending saw Harps increase their lead right on 45 minutes.

Bray skipper Conor Kenna handled a McAleer shot on the edge of the area.

Timlin’s low free kick arrowed straight through the wall to the net with Cherrie rooted to the spot for a goal on his debut.

Though top scorer Gary McCabe didn’t appear for the second half, Bray had more impetus with Flood working Gallagher either side of penalty shouts for what looked like fouls on Brennan and Keith Buckley.

But the initiative swung back Harps’ way on 63 minutes when Cherrie was shown a straight red card.

McAleer’s delightful ball put Dsane in the clear with Cherrie taking him down outside the area leaving referee Anthony Buttimer with an easy decision to send the keeper off.

Bray hit back on 70 minutes when Greene tapped home Buckley’s low cross.

But Harps restored their two goal advantage on 84 minutes.

The impressive Boyle whipped a cross in from the right and substitute Keita, on the pitch less than a minute, glanced his header home for his first goal of the club.

Brennan volleyed to the net following an 87th minute corner to give Bray late hope, though Harps held on.

Bray Wanderers: Peter Cherrie; Keith Buckley, Hugh Douglas (Tim Clancy 31), Conor Kenna, Karl Moore; Mark Salmon, Darragh Noone; Ryan Brennan, Gary McCabe (Jason Marks h-t), Aaron Greene; Anto Flood (Lee Stacey 64).

Finn Harps: Ciaran Gallagher; Ethan Boyle, Kilian Cantwell, Packie Mailey, Ciaran Coll; Barry Molloy (Gareth Harkin 79); Mark Timlin (Jonny Bonner 73), Paddy McCourt, Sean Houston, Caolan McAleer; Eddie Dsane (Ibrahim Keita 83).

Referee: Anthony Buttimer (Cork).