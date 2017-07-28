Galway United continue to be the only side to take points off Cork City thus far in the Airtricity Premier Division but they couldn't repeat the feat tonight as a Sean Maguire-less Rebel Army again dug themselves out of a hole, coming from behind in an unconvincing 2-1 win.

An early Galway goal from ex-City midfielder Gavan Holohan was hardly the best start to life after Maguire, and the hosts struggled to make any real impression on Conor Winn’s goal in the first-half.

In fact, United had the ball in the back of the net for a second time after the break, however Ronan Murray’s punch would be more befitting of Sunday's All-Ireland quarter-final than this code.

Winn will be disappointed as both Cork City goals were avoidable.

On 53 minutes, Garry Buckley equalised with a driven effort that flew under the Galway custodian’s attempted dive and in the near side.

Ten minutes later and Winn was in no-man’s land as a whipped Steven Beattie cross was glanced on by Karl Sheppard; Lee Grace unfortunate to be in the wrong place at the wrong time as the ball ricocheted off his chest and into the back of the net.

Galway opened the scoring with the game's first chance; five minutes were on the clock when a long throw was cleared to the feet of Holohan, who manufactured a half yard and fired a shot low across McNulty and into the bottom right-hand corner of the net.

The Tribesmen could have doubled their lead just moments later when a looping Stephen Folan header saw Padraic Cunningham beat the offside trap, but his half-volley was well saved by McNulty from close range.

Not so assured from the City netminder halfway through the period though, spilling an awkward Kevin Devaney effort in a crowded penalty area; Garry Buckley eventually clearing.

City's leveller did much to settle home nerves following a first-half that had less of a European hangover feel but an uncertainty about how the runaway leaders would adjust to life without talisman Maguire.

John Caulfield’s side picked up visibly after the break, but there was a spate of bad decision-making and even worse finishing, underlined by Sheppard’s awful miss with Achille Campion free at the back post.

As it turned out, the woodwork spared their blushes in injury-time; Grace’s stooping header from a stabbed Murray free-kick pinged off the right-hand upright before bouncing out, much to the relief of a Rebel Army who stretch their record to 21 from 22.

If only just.

Cork City: M McNulty; S Beattie (C Ellis 87), A Bennett, R Delaney, S Griffin; C McCormack, G Buckley; K Sadlier (A Campion 45), G Morrissey, S Dooley (C McCarthy 83); K Sheppard.

Galway United: C Winn; M Ludden, S Folan, L Grace; K Devaney, D Cawley, A Byrne (R Manning 85), C Horgan; G Holohan, P Cunningham (E McCormack 65), R Murray.

Referee: S Grant (Wexford)