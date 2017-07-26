Galway United have snapped up goalkeeper Charlie Burns from English League One side MK Dons.

The 22-year-old Englishman moves to Eamonn Deacy Park om a deal until the end of the current Airtricity League Premier Division campaign after six years at Stadium mk.

The 6'5 netminder had loan stints with Cambridge United, Truro City and Hayes & Yeading United but he comes to Galway hungry for regular football and a fresh start.

"I was impressed by the standard in training and in general, the professional set-up at the club, so all around I think it's a great opportunity and a good club for me to be at," he told Galway's club website

"I think I've learned as much as I can from training, now I'm at the age where I need to be out playing games and learning and gaining experience from match environments, so hopefully I can push Conor (Winn) as hard as possible and I can get some game time.

"I know I will need to be patient and wait for my opportunity, so I'll be working hard in training and as soon as I get my chance, I'll be ready to do my best for the club."

Boss Shane Keegan is hoping the Londoner can freshen up his squad and keep Winn on his toes.

"It's great to get Charlie in," he said. "Conor Winn is having a good season, but we needed someone who was going to push him all the way.

"You need to make sure you have two goalkeepers that you're 100% happy with and bringing in a player with the quality that Charlie possesses, having made four appearances in the Championship last year, we're more than adequately covered now."

Galway hope to receive international clearance for Burns in time for Friday's trip to Turner's Cross to face runaway league leaders Cork City.