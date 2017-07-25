Sean Maguire got his Preston career off to a fine start when scoring a superb goal against Burnley in a pre-season friendly.

Maguire, along with fellow former Cork City player Kevin O’Connor, came on a second-half substitutes.

In the 65th minute, Maguire produced his moment of magic when he picked up the ball inside his own half and went on a surging run that ended with him neatly tucking the ball home from inside the box.

The Irish contingent was very much to the fore at Deepdale, with Daryl Horgan, Andy Boyle and Eoin Doyle all starting for the home side.

Jonathan Walters and Kevin Long were the goalscorers for Burnley as the Premier League side ran out 2-1 winners.