St Patrick’s Athletic have announced the signing of midfrilder Ian Turner from Limerick FC for the remainder of the 2017 season.

In 2016, Turner played for Cork Citry and featured in the side's FAI Cup success.

Speaking to stpatsfc.com after completing his first training session with the Saints, the 28-year-old spoke of his delight in joining Liam Buckley’s side.

"It’s a great move for me to link up with a club like Pat’s and work with a manager like Liam Buckley. Everyone knows Liam likes his teams to play an attractive brand of football so I’m looking forward to training and playing with the club over the next few months," Turner admitted.

Meanwhile Drogheda United have signed midfielder Jack Bayly from the Inchicore outfit.

A Republic of Ireland youth international, Bayly progressed to the Saints first-team having been a part of the side that won the inaugural Under-19 League Final.

He made his competitive debut in August 2013 against Shelbourne before scoring the winning goal in the Leinster Senior Cup Final against Longford Town in 2014 before departing the club earlier this month after a handful of appearances.

The 21-year-old will be following in the footsteps of his father Richie who played for Drogheda in the 1980's and he should be available to make his debut against St Patrick's Athletic on Friday.

St Pat's are currently just above the drop zone in the Premier Division, lying in ninth spot with ten games to play.