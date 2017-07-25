Real Madrid have agreed a €180m deal for teenage Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe, according to the Spanish media.

Marca reported on Tuesday morning that the LaLiga and Champions League holders had struck a huge agreement for the 18-year-old that would shatter the current world-record transfer.

The €89m paid by Manchester United for Paul Pogba last summer was the top mark, but should this deal go ahead, it will nearly double that.

Mbappe's breakthrough year with Monaco - which saw him score 26 goals in all competitions as his side won the Ligue 1 title - has seen him linked with a host of clubs including Arsenal and Manchester City.

But Marca claims Real have won the race, especially given they have an extra €60m to play with following the sale of Alvaro Morata to Chelsea.