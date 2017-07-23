Sean Maguire and Kevin O'Connor penned heartfelt farewells to Cork City as they headed across the water to begin life with Preston North End.

The pair were snapped up by Simon Grayson - since gone to Sunderland and replaced by Alex Neill - in June and will finally link up with their new team-mates this week.

Their final game for the Leesiders ended in disappointment, a 1-0 second-leg defeat to Cypriots AEK Larnaca that ended the Airtricity League Premier Division table-toppers' Europa League ambitions.

For Kilkenny man Maguire, it's been an incredible year and half at Cork, and he lavished praise on the fans and team as he signed off.

"I've made so many memories that will live with me forever, from winning he FAI Cup to scoring a hat-trick in front of the shed end in the Europa League," he wrote in a statement released on social media.

"And to the fans, I can't put into words how good you've been to me the past 18 months! It's been so hard to hold in my emotions the past few games.

"I've been so overwhelmed with the reception I've received from you all. Thanks for everything. Cork City will always have a special place in my heart!"

O'Connnor echoed that sentiment, also releasing a statement that saluted John Caulfield and Co.

"I would like to thank everyone involved with Cork City for giving me the opportunity to play for the biggest club in Ireland," he wrote.

"I want to thank the fans for everything, it's been a pleasure to play in front of the best supporters who come out in their numbers week in week out. For over two years you supported me like one of your own. I will be Cork's No 1 supporter from now on."