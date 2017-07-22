Portsmouth have confirmed the death of a fan who fell ill during their friendly against Bournemouth on Saturday.

The spectator received treatment during the interval of the the match, which Premier League side Bournemouth won 2-1, but it was unsuccessful.

A statement on www.portsmouthfc.co.uk read: "The club are sad to announce that a Pompey fan has passed away after falling ill at today's match.

"The incident occurred during the half-time break and the start of the second half was delayed while he received treatment.

So sad to hear the passing of the @officialpompey fan today, my thoughts and prayers are with his family and close ones X — Harry Arter (@HarryArter2) July 22, 2017

"Despite valiant attempts by medical staff - who were quickly on hand to administer CPR - and following transportation to QA Hospital, he was unable to be revived.

"Next of kin have been notified and our thoughts are with them at this time."

Bournemouth tweeted: "The thoughts and prayers of everyone at #afcb are with the family and all connected at this difficult time."