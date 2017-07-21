Galway United claimed what could prove to be a valuable three points as a Gavan Holohan hat-trick helped consign the visitors to a 4-1 defeat and their fourth loss in five matches.

Holohan's first arrived after a dinked ball in over the top caused confusion in the Drogheda back-line, with Padraic Cunningham trotting back from an offside position. Holohan was alert to the chance, though, and latched onto it before sticking the ball away confidently in the 17th minute.

The former Drogs man popped up again six minutes later to double his tally from 30 yards, striking it clean to beat Stephen McGuinness all ends up before wrapping the contest up in the second half with an eye-catching lob over the keeper from distance to send the home fans wild.

The best the visitors could manage in the opening 45 minutes were a speculative Adam Wixted shot from long range and a half-chance for Thomas Byrne who fluffed his lines from close range.

As well as his two first-half goals, Holohan fired a snapshot from 35 yards that dribbled harmlessly wide in the 34th minute before also popping up to connect with a Marc Ludden corner minutes later that he could only sky over the bar.

After the restart, the Corribsiders took charge.

Padraic Cunningham stole in to almost extend their lead to three after he connected with a right-footed cross from Ronan Murray to test McGuinness after adjusting his body well inside the box.

Minutes later, Marc Ludden had a golden opportunity to wrap up the three points after the United full-back found himself inside the area on the end of a cross but despite getting his head to the ball, he failed to direct his effort on target.

Drogheda crafted a good chance in the 65th minute when substitute Stephen Elliot received possession in the 18-yard box, but although he got his shot off, Lee Grace was on hand to produce a timely intervention.

Elliot looked lively after coming on and it was the former Manchester City youth product who provided the consolation goal - converting after a free-kick was floated in. Although Galway's Grace got a touch to clear the danger somewhat, Elliot was alive to the opportunity and finished well from close range.

United played out the match comfortably enough after Holohan's third, although Jamie Hollywood gave them a scare with a stunning long-range shot late on - Grace sealing the deal with the hosts' fourth of the night in stoppage time, converting a Conor Melody corner.

Galway United: Conor Winn, Colm Horgan, Marc Ludden, Lee Grace, Alex Byrne, Gavan Holohan, David Cawley, Padraic Cunningham (Eoin McCormack 71), Kevin Devaney (Gary Shanahan 89), Ronan Murray (Conor Melody 89), Stephen Folan

Drogheda United: Stephen McGuinness, Colm Deasy, Lloyd Buckley, Jake Hyland, Chris Mulahll, Sean Russell (Sean Brennan 66), Luke Gallagher, Adam Wixted (Stephen Elliot 58), Thomas Byrne, Conor Kane, Ryan McEvoy (Jamie Hollywood 79)

Referee: James McKell