Holders Cork City will travel to Bray in the first round of the Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup while Dundalk v Derry City and Finn Harps v Bohemians are the other all-Premier Division ties.

Sligo Rovers and Limerick are both away to First Division opposition, Longford Town and Cobh Ramblers respectively, and there are three non-league versus Premier encounters.

Portmarnock have been handed a plum home draw against St Pat's, Glenville have the short trip from west Dublin to take on Shamrock Rovers at Tallaght Stadium and Killester United host Galway United.

There will be at least three non-league sides in the second round as Bluebell United and Sheriff meet in a Dublin derby, Crumlin's Bangor Celtic face Everton of Cork and Cobh Wanderers welcome Killarney Celtic.

Elsewhere, Waterford play Shelbourne, Wexford tackle Crumlin United, and UCD have a short trip down the N11 to Cabinteely.

Ballincollig host Athlone and Kilkenny's Evergreen have home advantage against Drogheda United.

The games will be played the weekend of August 11-13 with extra-time and penalties if necessary.