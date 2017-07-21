Aleksandar Kolarov is on the brink of leaving Manchester City to join Roma, manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed.

The 31-year-old left-back has won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups since moving to the Etihad Stadium from Lazio in 2010.

Kolarov is now set to return to the Italian capital, with Guardiola revealing "Kolarov is one step from going to Roma".

"I don't like to work with people who doesn't want to stay," the City boss said after seeing his side lose 2-0 to Manchester United in the International Champions Cup.

"Kola helped me a lot last season in terms of many, many things, but he has a big chance to come back to Rome where he was before.

"He spoke to me, with the club but especially to me, and said he would like to leave and I don't like to live still with players that don't want to stay.

Meanwhile, Roma have had a bid rejected for Leicester star Riyad Mahrez, according to Foxes manager Craig Shakespeare.

The Algeria forward told the club he wants to leave after an underwhelming follow-up season to their title-winning campaign in 2015/16.

He has not handed in an official transfer request, but said earlier in the summer it was "time to move on" and that he had a gentleman's agreement with the club to do so.

Shakespeare said: "(The bid) was politely declined on the basis that it was a low offer. Of what that offer is, don't ask me how much because I don't know and I don't get involved in that."