Drogheda United have completed a deal to bring Limerick winger Chris Mulhall to United Park.

The 29-year-old is the second summer addition to the Drogheda squad, as he joins former Blues team-mate Sean Russell on Boyneside.

Following short stays at both Shelbourne and Shamrock Rovers, Mulhall joined UCD in 2009, where he became a key member of the side that won the First Division title.

The Birmingham-born midfielder then moved to Shelbourne, where he made 20 appearances. Two further spells at UCD in 2012 and 2015 were to follow before Mulhall joined his former manager Martin Russell at Limerick, where he scored 12 times in 28 appearances as well as being voted the players' player of the year.

Speaking of his new signing, Drogheda United manager Pete Mahon said. "I’m very pleased to add Chris to our squad for the remainder of the season.

"He had a great individual season at Limerick last year and hopefully with a consecutive run of games for us, he can recreate that form.

"I hope he plays as well for us as he has against us. He's always been a handful to deal with.

"It's no secret that we're trying to add more goals to the team and I believe Chris can play a big part in that."

The club are hopeful to receive clearance for Mulhall in time for him to make his debut away to Galway United on Friday evening.