Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of Republic of Ireland midfielder Glenn Whelan.
Whelan joins Villa from Stoke City on a two-year deal.
The 33-year-old arrives following nine years in the Potteries with spells at Manchester City, Bury and Sheffield Wednesday previously.
He has been capped over 80 times by Ireland.
Whelan said: "I have enjoyed happy times at Stoke City but now is the time for a new football adventure – and what a club to join in Aston Villa.
"We may be in the Championship but everything about this club screams Premier League – and it’s the job of the players to get us back up there.
"I am looking forward to working with Steve Bruce.
"I know he has a phenomenal record in achieving promotion to the top-flight and, having spoken to him at length, I am more than aware of how much he wants to get back there again with this great club."