Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of Republic of Ireland midfielder Glenn Whelan.

Whelan joins Villa from Stoke City on a two-year deal.

The 33-year-old arrives following nine years in the Potteries with spells at Manchester City, Bury and Sheffield Wednesday previously.

He has been capped over 80 times by Ireland.

Whelan said: "I have enjoyed happy times at Stoke City but now is the time for a new football adventure – and what a club to join in Aston Villa.

"We may be in the Championship but everything about this club screams Premier League – and it’s the job of the players to get us back up there.

"I am looking forward to working with Steve Bruce.

"I know he has a phenomenal record in achieving promotion to the top-flight and, having spoken to him at length, I am more than aware of how much he wants to get back there again with this great club."