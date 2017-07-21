St Patrick's Athletic v Bray Wanderers, Richmond Park, 7:45pm

The Saints will be looking to kick on from their victory last Friday over Derry City, when Liam Buckley’s side came back from a 1-0 deficit to claim all three points thanks to goals from Kurtis Byrne (penalty) and Graham Kelly.

Opponents Bray Wanderers come into the game off a 2-0 defeat by league leaders Cork City, while in the four games played to date between the sides in all competitions, the Saints have two wins from the Leinster Senior Cup and EA Sports Cup games.

The Seagulls meanwhile won the opening game of the league season between the sides, while last May the sides drew 1-1 in the Carlisle Grounds.

Team news:

St Pat's: The home side are without the services of Owen Garvan through suspension, and defender Gavin Peers and Darren Dennehy through injury.

Bray: welcome back Anto Flood, who has recovered from a foot injury and will be available for selection having missed out against Cork City last Sunday.

Gaffer talk:

Liam Buckley (St Pat's): "There was very little in the game last week between Bray and Cork, so I would expect a tough tie. The thing we have to concentrate on though is ourselves and making sure we get our performance right."If we can repeat the levels of last week, we have a chance of picking up points, so that is our focus heading into the game."

Harry Kenny (Bray): "I was delighted with the application of the lads in last Sunday’s game against Cork City considering the off the field problems. I thought our second half performance in particular was very good, Sean Maguire was the difference in the two teams.

"St Pats had a very good win last Friday against Derry and will be looking to build on that this week,. They have also brought in some very good players in the transfer window so we will need to be at our best to get a result."

Galway United v Drogheda United, Eamonn Deacy Park, 7:45pm

Wins for St Pat's and Finn Harps last week have ratcheted up the tension in the battle for survival, leaving Galway and Drogheda filling the bottom two places in the division entering this weekend. That makes this encounter a real six-pointer, with the loser facing the possibility of being cast adrift at the bottom of the Premier Division.

Galway will be well rested, having not played for a fortnight, but Shane Keegan's side haven't kept a clean sheet in more than two months. They won't get a better chance than against a Drogheda side that have only scored twice in their last 10 games. They did hit the net last time out through Sean Russell's cracking strike as they picked up their first point in five games away to Sligo.

Team News:

Galway United report a clean bill of health and no suspensions.

Drogheda will be without Ciaran McGuigan, Kevin Farragher, Richie Purdy, Gavin Brennan and Ryan Masterson through injury while Sean Brennan is doubtful.

Gaffer talk:

Shane Keegan (Galway): "Something we have failed to do this year is string back-to-back victories together. We eyed this couple of fixtures up, we felt the Limerick game was winnable and it was great to go and get that win, now that puts us in a position where we're going into the Drogheda game with a real chance of producing.

"We've looked at it in training all week, there is no point trying to play the game down or take any pressure out of the game because you'll only be lying to yourself. It's a massive game, it's a six pointer, it's up to the players to stand up to that pressure and show what they're made of and deliver one of their best performances of the season in the most important game of the season.

"The games between the five bottom teams are absolutely crucial and that starts with Drogheda on Friday."

Pete Mahon (Drogheda): "There was definitely an improvement in our performance last week and I'm hoping we can kick on to another level again on Friday. Galway seem to be coming into a bit of form lately and they're scoring goals so we need to be wary defensively. I've been saying for a few weeks that all we need is one win to turn things around and Friday would be the perfect time to get it."

Bohemians v Derry City, Dalymount Park, 7:45pm

Both of these teams enter the game on the back of aways defeats, by Finn Harps and St Pat's respectively, last time out. As a consequence Bohs are still having to look over their shoulder at the teams below them in the scramble to avoid the dreaded drop, while Derry missed out an a chance to go third in the table.

Team news:

Bohs: Skipper Derek Pender (hamstring) remains out, meaning new signing Dan Casey could keep his place at right-back having made his debut in Ballybofey last week.

Warren O'Hora (illness) returns to the squad and could take the place of Rob Cornwall, who is suspended.

Derry have Aaron Barry and Conor McDermott available again after injuries, but Harry Monaghan is suspended.

Gaffer talk:

Keith Long (Bohs):

"We performed badly up in Finn Park. We got what we deserved out of the game - nothing. It was a poor display overall and we cannot afford to perform at that level and expect to get anything. "We came back from the break quite strongly and, although we lost against Dundalk last time out at Dalymount, our level of performance that night was impressive.

"That's the frustrating part. Having done well previously to then go to Ballyboffey and fail to impose ourselves on the game was difficult for us all to take.

We have to play with more quality, more aggression and more intensity to get anything from the game.

"We need to bounce back together from the disappointment of last week and concentrate on getting better. The atmosphere around the team and the club is good and we want that to continue.

Kenny Shiels (Derry): "We need to win. There's no other option for us and I've told the players that. We are in a good position in the league considering what we have but it'll be a really tough game.

"We go in with an assertive determination to win the game and if we don't we will be very disappointed."