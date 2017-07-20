Dundalk defender Chris Shields admits that defeat by Rosenborg in the Champions League is a hard pill to swallow.

The League of Ireland champions led in the tie when Brian Gartland headed them into a 2-1 aggregate lead in last night’s second leg in Trondheim.

However, the Norweigans were soon level and scored in extra-time to secure qualification to round three and a clash with Celtic.

"It’s a bitterly disappointing result for us," Shields told RTÉ Sport.

"It’s really tough to take. Personally, it’s the toughest I’ve had to take in my career so far.

"To take the lead and come so close and weather such a storm and to lose it in extra time, it’s a rotten way to lose."



