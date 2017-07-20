Jodie Taylor fired a brilliant hat-trick as England's Lionesses hit Scotland for six in Utrecht.

The World Cup bronze medallists made the perfect start to their quest to become European champions for the first time, inflicting a 6-0 defeat on outclassed opponents.

Arsenal striker Taylor hit an early double, and when Ellen White poached a third before half-time it was already a grim night for the Scots on their major tournament debut.

But Taylor was not finished and the 31-year-old lobbed home to complete her treble, the first at a Women's European Championship since France's Angelique Roujas netted three against Russia at the 1997 finals.

Jordan Nobbs got the goal her impressive midfield performance deserved when she volleyed home in the 87th minute, and Toni Duggan headed in a late sixth.

Elsewhere in Group D, Spain had a 2-0 win over Portugal.