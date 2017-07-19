"We gave it a right go" were the words of Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny as he watched his side crash out of the Champions League in tonight’s qualifier against Rosenborg.

Kenny admitted that his side were second best against the Norwegian champions in the second leg but also rued the missed chances in the game, which could not be decided in regulation, following the 1-1 draw in Trondheim.

The aggregate score after the two legs was 2-2 and as a result, extra-time was needed to see who would progress to face Celtic in the next qualifying round.

'We gave it a go' - Kenny rues missed chances as Dundalk exit Champions League in Norway. https://t.co/qY1FgRCN5E pic.twitter.com/2FY1B8uht2 — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) July 19, 2017

And it was Roseborg’s Matthias Vilhjalmsson who grabbed the all-important goal in the first half of extra time to send the Irish champions out of the competition.

"We’re gutted," Kenny told RTE Sport after tonight’s game. "To concede a goal just before half time is crazy. We needed to get in at half-time 1-0 up. And that has happened to us two weeks in a row.

"They scored really with their first chance of the game and they didn’t really create anything in the first half.

"Rosenborg are a terrific team. In the second half they had us under a lot of pressure and we were hanging in there really."

And while the Dundalk manager admitted that his side were second best in that second half, he felt that had either striker taken one of the chances that presented themselves, it would have given the home side a much tougher task to negotiate.

"You saw the chances we had," added Kenny. "If we scored two, they would have needed three.

"Ciaran Kilduff hits the bar, David McMillan, it’s a great save by their goalkeeper.

"We gave it a right go. We were the better team last week, today we weren’t, they were better than us today but we hung in there overall, it’s just fine margins."