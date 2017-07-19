Bray Wanderers have confirmed that Denis O'Connor has stepped down as club chairman with immediate effect.

O'Connor's resignation comes on the back of what has been a tumultuous couple of weeks for the Premier Division club.

Ahead of the league game with Dundalk on 30 June, O'Connor outlined his shock at the numbers attending games at the Carlisle Grounds and refused to offer any assurances about the future of the club.

Last week Bray Wanderers players put themselves on the transfer list after failing to secure assurances relating to the club’s finances.

In a statement confirming his departure on the Bray website, O'Connor said: "I have resigned my position as Chairman/ Director of Bray Wanderers FC and also as Director of Milway Dawn Limited.

"My involvement with the club has been driven by a desire to resolve legacy issues and get the Senior Squad in the top half of the league table which can only be achieved by putting the necessary support structures in place.

"My decision is driven by personal reasons. That is all for another day.

"I wish to express my sincere gratitude to my fellow directors, offficers in the club and the extremely hardworking and loyal people who give of their time freely - all with the interest of the club at heart.

"It would be remiss not to refer to Harry Kenny - a true gentleman in every sense of the word.

"Someone with whom I developed a very close friendship - we talked or met nearly every day.

"More importantly he brought a business sense to the role of head coach as well as a football knowledge and I will forever regard him as a true friend."

"I wish all the teams and coaches the best of luck for the remainder of the season.

"It goes without saying I will always be available to help the club when feasible and where possible if asked."